Songpijang village authority submits memo to NCHAC CEM, addressing community concerns

Haflong: On the occasion of the 36th Chavang Kut Celebrations (autumn festival of the Kukis) the Songpijang Village Authority submitted a memorandum to the Chief Executive Member, North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council through the Deputy Chairman on Friday.

Established in 1963, Songpijang High School has performed exceptionally well in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination over the past few years, with pass percentages of 85.45% in 2022, 92% in 2023, and 100% in 2024, according to a six-point memorandum signed by Lamkai Guite, GB Songpijang, and Henjangam Haolai, Village Secretary, Songpijang. The school has been duly awarded for its brilliant performance by the council.

They urged the upgrade of Songpijang High School to Songpijang Higher Secondary School, equipped with basic infrastructural amenities.

They mentioned that having an auditorium at Songpijang has been a long pending demand and felt need of the people. The construction of auditorium at Songpijang has already been completed and inaugurated with fervour and enthusiasm by his honour self. However, till today no chairs and requisite accessories have been installed inside the auditorium due to which the very objectives and functions as well as the aura of an auditorium remain incomplete.

They request the provision of chairs and essential accessories for the Ngullam Guite Auditorium, which was constructed under Clause 9: Additional Economic Package.

Situated on the suburbs of downtown Haflong, Songpijang village witnessed and bear the brunt of storm water every year during monsoon. Absence of proper drainage system and clogged culverts in the various nullahs and roads have become a nightmare for the people. Storm water flowing at high magnitude and intensity from various drainage oulets of District Council Colony, Mahadev tilla, nearby nullahs of Circuit House and Sainza Razi have become a threat as these water causes frequent occurrence of landslide and extensive soil erosion which endangers not only Songpijang village but also those settlements, buildings and establishments of Haflong town situated on the fringe of the fault line as witnessed in the past several years.

Proper planning along with construction at nearby Council Colony, nearby Circuit House and Sainza Razi along with boulder revetment and culverts on the downstream at vulnerable location and proper drainage along the roads will greatly alleviate the problems and threat of subsidence of both the village and fringe areas of Haflong town adjacent to Songpijang village.

They propose a special package for construction of drop/chute spillway, boulder revetment, drains and culverts in Songpijang Village to alleviate storm water issues and threats of subsidence.

The transportation and communication has always been a major factor for all-round development. The paved and metalled roads of Songpijang village was re-laid in the year 2020. However, due to the natural disaster that occured in the year 2022 and thereafter, certain stretch of the village approach road and PWD road are now in a deplorable condition. The deteriorated and deplorable road conditions of the village greatly hamper the commuters not only of Songpijang village but also of Sengya Tularam.

They requested the repairs to the village approach road and PWD Road, which have deteriorated due to improper drainage and clogged culverts.

The people of Songpijang village have endured water crisis resulting in undue hardships as there has been no water supply since many decades. Proper water supply schemes or projects such as Pipe Water Supply Scheme (PWSS) or Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) colony-wise may be implemented to ease the water crisis.

They urged the implementation of water supply schemes, such as Pipe Water Supply Scheme (PWSS) or Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), to address the long-standing water crisis.

