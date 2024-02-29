Assam: Baikunthi Xatradhikar Shri Shri Mahesh Chandra Deva Goswami Memorial Award conferred in Lakhimpur district

LAKHIMPUR: The Baikunthi Xatradhikar Shri Shri Mahesh Chandra Deva Goswami Memorial Award was conferred on Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra, the noted Vaishnav Peeth of the north-eastern region, located in Dhakuakhana subdivision of Lakhimpur district, on Wednesday.

The Xatra instituted the award in 2011 to encourage the students to pursue quality education and since then the award has been presented with the fund extended by Mahesh Chandra Dev Goswami Trust to the meritorious students who manages to secure the highest mark in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination in Dhakuakhana subdivision. The trust is managed by the family members of the Late Xatradhikar. This year the award was received by Anubha Dutta.

To confer the award, a ceremonial programme was organized in the Namghar of the Xatra. It began with the lighting of ceremonial lamps and garlanding of the portrait of Mahesh Chandra Deva Goswami by Bhupendra Deva Goswami, the Xatradhikar of the Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra. Dharmeswar Mahanta, Deka Xatria of Shri Shri Chupaha Xatra, Bogidol, Sivasagar attended the event as speaker. In his lecture, the speaker laid stress on pursuance of man-making, character-building education by the upcoming generation to form a society blessed with peace, progress, prosperity and free of violence. In the event the award was received by mother of the students. The award consists of a silver medal, a citation, prize money of cash Rs. 5000, a safura, gamosa, cheleng sador along with a bundle of books. Deka Xatradhikar Bhogendra Deva Goswami. Deka Xatriya Devendra Deva Goswami along with a galaxy of prominent persons of Dhakuakhana subdivision attended the event.

