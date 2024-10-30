Assam: Locals Apprehend and Hand Over Five Cattle Thieves to Bogibeel Police in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Even after the Assam Cattle Preservation Act 2021 was passed, cattle smuggling has continued to be a major problem in Dibrugarh, and cattle lifters continue to move cattle at night in various parts of the state.

On Sunday night, the local people of Bogibeel area in Dibrugarh thrashed five cattle lifters and later handed them over to Bogibeel police.

The cattle lifters has been identified as Vicky Hussain, Rahul Rai, Saiful Islam, Latu Das and Kiran Das. According to locals, cattle were also seized from the vehicle.

“The local people of Bogibeel area spotted these cattle lifters, who were in a Scorpio vehicle which have a number plate of a motor bike registration no (AS 06 H 2093). The people chased them and finally all of them were caught. They were thrashed by the agitated people and later handed them over to police,” a source said.

The cattle lifters confessed to the agitated public that they are working for one Atikur Ali of Naliapool area, Dibrugarh. They also said that they work for Atikur for an amount of Rs 3000-4000 everyday.

Sources said Atikur Ali is the main cattle smuggler who have engaged these henchmen to work for him and help him lifting stray cattles.

“Cattle smuggling has been a organised crime and these cattle lifters are working in a very coordinated way. The police have failed to control the cattle lifting which has been going on in Dibrugarh after having a strict law,” said a source.

“We have arrested all the five cattle lifters and sent them to jail. We have started investigation into the case,” said a police.

