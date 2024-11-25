Assam: Birth Centenary of Sardar Amar Singh Celebrated at Barkola H S School

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The birth centenary of eminent philanthropist Sardar Amar Singh was celebrated with a daylong programme at Barkola H S School with the participation of school students and staff of Barkola HS School, Guru Nanak LP School, Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Guru Sankar Nanak College, etc.

The people of Barkola and his admirers wholeheartedly attended the events. The event began with religious prayer with recitation of the Bhagavat and Sukhmoni Sahib, followed by a floral tribute to the philanthropic.

Borgeet and vocal songs were sung in the event. Prafulla Borah, president of the governing body for education and economic development of Srimanta Sankardev University, presiding over the function, shared his insights, praising Amar Singh’s relentless devotion to the socio-development of the region with the wisdom of his inner strength and vision.

Girindra Kr. Baruah, noted academician and ex-minister of Assam, elaborated on immense social works for 45 years of his life, which covered establishing primary schools to college level, medical centre, veterinary centre, free water supply installations, etc. He summarized that Amar Singh’s hand was there in all the institutions of the Barkola region. Manjit Singh, writer and former assistant secretary of Assam Sahitya Sabha, exploring Singh’s engagement with benevolent service, does not limit it to social works but also for the development of Assamese literature he represented and took part in Assam Sahitya Sabha sessions and also tried hard to provide land for the establishment of IIT as the government considered having it in the Barkola region. But later on it was established at North Guwahati.

In the welcome address, the principal of Barkola H S School, Pratap Singh, also reflected on the selfless service of the philanthropic. Amar Singh’s eldest son, Gurmukh Singh, a retired principal, extended the vote of thanks to the attendees for their sincere participation in the event. At the end, community food was served among the people who attended the programme.

