Assam: Poll ends peacefully in Behali Assembly constituency

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The bye-election held on Wednesday in No 77 Behali Assembly constituency in Biswanath district ended peacefully in 154 polling stations. Voting ended at 5 pm. The overall voter turnout in the assembly constituency was 73.7 per cent as of 5 pm. However, the turnout is likely to increase. It needs mention here that the Behali LAC has 1,32,579 voters. Of these, 66,048 are male voters, 66,530 are female voters and one is a third gender voter.

