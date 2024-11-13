Assam: BJP-Congress straight fight in Dholai today ahead of By-Election

A correspondent

Silchar: Amid lacklustre campaign and lukewarm public interest, the bye-election for Dholai SC reserved seat would be held on Wednesday. On Tuesday, 832 polling officials, backed by 80 reserves, set off with essential poll materials from Silchar’s Interstate Bus Terminus in Ramnagar.

With 208 polling stations across the constituency, nearly 1.98 lakh voters were expected to register their democratic rights. Security had been tightened, especially around areas bordering Mizoram.

“Irongmara Prathamik Vidyalaya” had been designated a model polling station and would be operated entirely by an all-women team.

With a mixed population, the Hindus constitute majority in Dholai, a scheduled caste dominated constituency. 55 thousand Muslim votes seemed to play a significant role this time as the local MP Parimal Suklabaidya claimed, in recent times the BJP had succeeded in winning the faith of the minorities. Various pro people schemes by both the Union and the state governments had benefitted the Muslims as well, Suklabaidya explained. The BJP had fielded Nihar Ranjan Das, an advocate while the Congress bet was on Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha, son of the two times MLA late Digendra Purkayastha.

