Assam: Controversy Erupts as New Billboard Blocks Iconic View of Sri Sri Shiva Dol in Sivasagar

SIVASAGAR: A recently installed commercial billboard is obstructing the historic view of the revered Sri Sri Shiva Dol in Sivasagar, sparking public outrage. The placement of this advertisement has raised concerns among locals, who argue it violates established heritage preservation laws.

In this regard, local journalist and social worker Pranjal Rajguru submitted a complaint to the Sivasagar District Commissioner through social media on Tuesday, urging swift action. Rajguru stated, “According to the Central Government’s Archaeological Law, no commercial structures, advertisements, or billboards are permitted within a 300-meter radius of protected historical sites. This law has been enforced previously in Sivasagar, with proposals for multi-story buildings near the Sri Sri Shiva Dol being rejected by administration authorities.”

In his complaint letter, Rajguru highlighted that the Sivasagar Municipal Board (SMB) had previously complied with these preservation guidelines but now appears to have permitted the billboard’s installation. He urged the District Commissioner to instruct SMB Chairperson to remove all unauthorized advertising structures from the vicinity of the Sri Sri Shiva Dol and other historic sites within Sivasagar town.

Rajguru also emphasized the need to maintain Sivasagar’s beauty and historical integrity, aiming to ensure an enjoyable experience for tourists who admire the region’s heritage.

