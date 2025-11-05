Assam: Bokakhat to observe 14th death anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: As per the directive of the Cultural Affairs Department of the Government of Assam, the Bokakhat sub-division under Golaghat district will observe the 14th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika on November 5, along with the rest of the state.

On this occasion, a press conference was held on Tuesday at the conference hall of the office of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), chaired by Bokakhat SDO (Civil) Shivani Jarnagal, IAS.

During the press conference, the SDO elaborated on the programme for November 5. According to the schedule, the event will begin at the open auditorium of Bokakhat Higher Secondary School with the offering of floral tributes at the portrait of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, followed by a 17-minute musical presentation. There will then be a collective performance of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s immortal song ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe.’ Lamp-lighting ceremonies will also take place at various locations.

