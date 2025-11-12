Assam: Bokakhat’s Kuruwabahi crematorium lies neglected and abandoned

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A crematorium in Bokakhat’s Kuruwabahi was constructed without proper planning, only to be abandoned later. This crematorium is located on the bank of the Dhansiri river under the Kuruwabahi gaon panchayat.

According to local residents, the crematorium was built about ten years ago during the tenure of former MLA Arun Phukan. It was intended to be a modern facility with the provision for electric cremation. The premises were even fenced, and a few structures built. However, at present, the crematorium lies abandoned and neglected.

It has now become a symbol of administrative negligence by the Bokakhat block development office under Golaghat West development block and the Kuruwabahi gaon panchayat. After funds were sanctioned, the contractor began the construction and simply walked away, leaving the project unfinished and unusable.

Now, the crematorium stands covered in weeds and jungle growth, a clear example of government funds gone to waste. Local residents have demanded that the crematorium be restored and made suitable for public use.

Also Read: Kuruwabahi Crisis: Dhansiri River Erosion Threatens Villages