Assam: Doomdooma girl Anamria Baruah Wins First Prize in National Digital Poster Competition by NISD

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Anamria Baruah won the first prize in National Digital Poster Making Competition organized by National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), New Delhi under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE), Government of India on the subject ‘Evidence is clear - Invest in Prevention’.

The competition was held on the occasion of “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”.

The prizes of the competition will be presented at a special function to be held at New Delhi soon. Anamria, a pass out of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Guwahati is the youngest daughter of Sujit Kumar Baruah, social activist and partner of Messrs Allied Gas Services - a reputed star distributor of the Doomdooma area.

