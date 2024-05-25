Amguri Bandhoi conferred Rangamua Bir Award to veteran educationist Tuwaram Khanikar

GAURISAGAR: “History itself is not created. It is created by people. We learn from reading history. History is a treasure trove of knowledge. The history of Rangamua Bir is a glorious past,” Tuwaram Khanikar, a pioneer of social life in Charing, a prominent educationist said while receiving Rangamua Bir Award conferred by Amguri Bandhoi on Thursday at a function held at Charing Siva Kanta Duarah Rajahuwa Bhawan. Addressing the gathering Khanikar said that through his poems, Rangamua Bir, veteran litterateur, poet Dhwani Kavi Binanda Chandra Baruah depicted the atrocities on Assamese people by Maan Sena.

He also opined that his poems encourage us to stand united for the critical juncture of the country. Noted orator also said that everyone should be careful to build a society with values to survive in society, otherwise, the future will be dark for everyone. He also expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to Amguri Bandhoi for their dedication and effort towards building of society. In the meeting Muhi Kanta Nath, retired principal of Gaurisagar Junior College gave a lecture about the life and work of Tuwaram Khanikar.

Pramod Duwarah, retired Principal of Tamulichiga Ghana Kanta Bora College and Jyoti Prasad Gogoi, former president of Assam College Teachers’ Association (ACTA) were present as a guest of honour and both of them lighted the ceremonial lamp. The whole programme was anchored by Dr.Ranjit Kumar Baruah, joint secretary of Amguri Bandhoi while president Dr. Amarjit Saikia delivered his welcome speech. In the function Nikhil Saikia, member of Amguri Bandhoi recited the poem “Rangli Buhir Dan” of Dhwani Kavi Binanda Chandra Baruah. The meeting started with a borgeet performed by Satyabrat Goswami while Jibon Krishna Goswami, joint secretary of Amguri Bandhoi explained the objective and highlighted the activities of the organization in past days. In the function Dr. Debabrat Khanikar, principal, Sonapur College and son of Tuwaram Khanikar expressed his gratitude to Amguri Bandhoi on behalf of the family for giving an honour to his father.

