Assam: Career Guidance Event Offers Employment Insights to Mangaldai Youth

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Expressing an encouraging response, a total of 400 youths participated in a day-long mega career counseling and vocational guidance programme organised by the District Employment Office in collaboration with the State Skill employment and Entrepreneurship Development department here at the District Library Auditorium on Monday.

The event aimed at guiding the students of local colleges and ITI in the right direction for suitable placements or self employment featured interactive session where officials of Assam Skill University, Dipjyoti Baisya, Bijay Kumar Sarma, Director, Rural Self Employment Training Institute ( RSETI), K N Singh, General Manager, ORSL and others offered valuable inputs in choosing a right profession based on their academic qualification, skills, interest, age etc and then the right pursuance to achieve it. The speakers highlighted career options in different government, semi government and private sectors in Assam, India and also in abroad. They discussed about career in politics, business and industries and answered to the queries of the young participants. Earlier Jaya Kalita, Deputy Director, State Employment and Craftsmen Training Department inaugurated the day-long programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp while Ajitabh Barman, District Employment Officer, Darrang explained its objectives.

