Assam: CBI files charge sheet against trading scam accused Monalisa Das

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a charge sheet against Monalisa Das, an accused person employed at DB Stock Broking, the Guwahati-based private consultancy firm against which a case was registered on charges of deceiving investors in an unregulated deposit scheme in Assam. The charge sheet was filed before the Special Judge for CBI Cases at Chandmari in the city.

The charge sheet was filed under Section 25 read with Sections 21(1), 21(2), and 21(3) of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019; Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code; and Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

CBI registered the instant case against said DB Stock Broking and its proprietor, Dipankar Barman, charge-sheeted accused Monalisa Das and others following a recommendation by the Government of Assam. The case pertains to alleged violations under Sections 3(5), 316(5), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS, 2023), and Section 21 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

In the case, it has been alleged that since 2018, the accused persons collected substantial amounts of money from several depositors by offering guaranteed high returns.

As proof of the transactions and to further convince depositors, they provided the depositors with documents executed on Rs 100 stamp paper. However, many depositors reported irregular payments over the past several months, with several not receiving their promised returns altogether.

The first arrest in the case was made on August 22, 2024, when Monalisa Das, the accused who was charge-sheeted on Monday, was apprehended. The accused proprietor, Dipankar Barman, and others are presently under judicial custody.

The CBI is continuing further investigation in the case.

