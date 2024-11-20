G20 Brazil declaration prioritizes fight against hunger and poverty

RIO DE JANEIRO: The summit of Group of 20 leading economies in Brazil issued the ‘G20 RiodeJaneiro Leaders’ Declaration’, addressing major global challenges and crises. It prioritised actions towards achieving concrete results in the fight against hunger and poverty, emphasising the launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

The declaration issued on Monday (local time) underlined the setback the fight against hunger and poverty suffered due to COVID-19 and called for a greater and more effective commitment to fight the twin evils.

“The world produces more than enough food to eradicate hunger. Collectively, we do not lack knowledge nor resources to fight poverty and defeat hunger; in light of this, we have launched the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty and welcome its innovative approach to mobilizing finance and knowledge sharing to support the implementation of country-led, country-owned, large-scale, and evidence-based programmes aiming at reducing hunger and poverty worldwide,” the declaration read.

It emphasized the global alliance and invited all countries, international organizations, multilateral development banks, knowledge centres and philanthropic institutions to accelerate efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty while reducing inequalities and contributing to revitalizing global partnerships for sustainable development.

The declaration mentioned that the alliance will adhere to proven techniques such as cash transfers, the development of homegrown school feeding programmes, improving access to microfinance, and others in its fight against hunger and poverty.

“The Alliance champions proven strategies such as cash transfers, development of homegrown school feeding programs, improving access to microfinance and the formal financial system, and social protection, among other strategies that can be adapted to each country’s national circumstances,” the declaration stated.

Further, the G20 declaration expressed deep concern on the “catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in Lebanon” and “the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and to reinforce the protection of civilians and demand the lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale.”

Specifically concerning the war in Ukraine, the G20 declaration recalling discussions in New Delhi highlighted the “human suffering and negative added impacts of the war with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation, and growth.”

“We welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace, upholding all the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter for the promotion of peaceful, friendly, and good neighborly relations among nations,” it said.

G20 Earlier the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacia Lula da Silva, launched a global alliance against hunger and poverty. At the launch, Lula expressed his grief over hunger and poverty and asked leaders to take responsibility in order to succeed quickly.

PM Modi also welcomed the Brazilian initiative to establish a Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, underlining that the Global South was severely impacted by food, fuel, and fertilizer crises created by the ongoing conflicts, and therefore, their concerns ought to be given primacy.

