Assam: Delhi Public School, Dibrugarh felicitates class X students of CBSE Board Examinations 2024-25

DIBRUGARH: Delhi Public School, Dibrugarh organized a grand felicitation ceremony on Tuesday to honour the exceptional achievements of the students who excelled in their CBSE Class X Board Examinations 2024-25.

The ceremony commenced with Achievers’ March of Excellence escorted by the school NCC Cadets, followed by the lighting of the lamp, Saraswati Vandana and felicitation of the chief guest.

The event was graced by chief guest Sameer Kumar Srivastava, Commandant 171 Battalion Dibrugarh Assam, PVC CA Sanjay Jain, Director Banita Jain, Board Members Angel Jain & Divyanshi Jain, other dignitaries, parents, school staff and students.

All the prize winners were invited on the stage with their parents. The achievers were felicitated with exclusive prizes, mementos and certificates as token of appreciation for their unbeatable success.

Dewang Jalan, the topper of the school who secured 98% was awarded with a laptop for his glorious result. All those who secured 95% and above were presented with tabs while those who secured 90% and above were presented with wrist watches as token of appreciation and encouragement.

PVC CA Sanjay Jain, in his speech emphasized the importance of continuous learning and the role of education in shaping a bright future and shared valuable insights on maintaining a high moral character and values. He urged the students to work hard with honesty, discipline and commitment.

Top 5 teachers were also felicitated on the basis of their subject aggregate, to give recognition to their commendable hard work and dedication throughout the academic year. The chief guest, in his speech congratulated the students on their success and encouraged them to pursue their dreams with passion and commitment. A short cultural programme was also put up by the school students adding a vibrant touch to the ceremony.

