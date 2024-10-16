Assam: Celebration of 576th Abirbhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardev concludes in Kadam Revenue Circle

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The celebration of the 576th “Abirbhav Tithi” (birth anniversary) of spiritual apostle Srimanta Sankardev, the founder of Assamese culture and literature, at No. 2 Kadam Laimekuri village Namghar, located under Kadam Revenue Circle, concluded with success on Monday night. The three-day long event with colourful programmes, titled as “Srimanta Sankardev Janmotsav,” was unitedly organized by the devotee villagers of nine villages under larger Kadam area, viz— No. 2 Kadam Laimekuri, Kadam Gohain Gaon, Kadam Na-Bhanganiya, No. 1 Kadam Laimekuri, Kadam Balijan, Kadam Bagan Gaon, Laimekuri Hajong, Dakshin Kulabali, and Kadam Balijan Adivasi Gaon from Saturday to Monday with elaborate arrangements by setting up open stage and pandal attaching to the Namghar building.

On Saturday, the agenda of the extravaganza started with Nam-Prasanga. Then the “Dharmadhwajja” was hoisted by organizing committee president Golap Chandra Gogoi while general secretary Mukheswar Gogoi conducted the smriti tarpan event. It was followed by plantation drive inaugurated by PHED accountant officer Ajit Hazarika, felicitation of senior citizens, literary competitions, Shrimadbhagwat recitation, and a series of cultural competitions on Srimanta Sankardev created culture among the students from primary to degree level. On the second day, female devotees of the nine villages, in addition to invited cultural exponents, presented Diha-Nam after Nam-Prasanga programme. On the same day at night children artistes staged a biographical drama on Srimanta Sankardev, titled as “Dekagiri”, written by playwright Manik Chandra Sonowal. The day also witnessed presentation of various cultural items created by Srimanta Sankardev such as Borgeet, Mati Akhora, Krishna Nritya, Chali Nritya Gayan-Bayan as parts of the celebration. The concluding day agenda of the event on Monday began with Nam-Prasanga in the morning, which was followed by “Bhaonar Sabah”, which is generally held for seeking blessings from the Almighty to stage a bhaona. Then a religious cultural procession (Bhagawat Bhraman) was taken out after holding of Nam-Prasanga. The open session of the extravaganza commenced from 2:00 pm under the chairmanship of permanent committee president-in-charge Biman Gogoi and management of secretary Bitu Gogoi. It was inaugurated by Kadam Janajati High School headmaster Tulon Sonowal.

Retired teachers Bhogendra Konwar, Dambaru Changmai and Kamal Sonowal were present in the event as co-speakers while retired principal of Nirjuli HS School (Arunachal Pradesh) Ganesh Bhuyan, retired Principal of Kadam HS School Ramnath Hazarika, literary figure Bharat Rajkhowa, journalist Rahan Uddin Ahmed along with a host of dignitaries were present as distinguished guests.

The event concluded with staging of a Bhaona, named “Kuru Sandhya”, staged by the artistes of Sankar-Madhav Natyagosthi at night. The Janmotsav celebration permanent committee president Madan Mohan Borgohain, secretary Bitu Gogoi, organizing committee president Golap Chandra Gogoi, general secretary Mukheswar Gogoi extended gratitude to all concerned for their cooperation to make the event a successful one.

