Assam: Commemorative Meeting Honors Renowned Scientist Dr. G D Baruah, Celebrating His Legacy and Contributions to Research

DOOMDOOMA: A commemorative meeting on internationally renowned optical and LASER Ray scientist Dr G D Baruah who died on October 24 was held at his residence on Wednesday with Arjun Baruah, former president, Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha in the chair.

In the beginning earthen lamp was lit in front of his portrait by Late Dr Baruah’s wife Dipti Baruah (Rajkumari). The objective was explained by Dr Rajiv Bordoloi, former Principal, Women’s College, Tinsukia.

The meeting was well attended by his former students, research scholars and leading citizens of the town who paid floral tributes in his hallowed memory and was addressed by Dr Amarjit Saikia, Principal, Bir Raghav Moran Government Model college, Doomdooma, Dr Arun Chandra Sarma, former Principal, Digboi Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Dhiren Deka, Secretary, Assam Science Society, Doomdooma Branch. The speakers in their speeches highlighted the various aspects of Late Baruah’s personality and his devotion towards research which attracted worldwide attention.

Dr Rajiv Bordoloi who organized the meeting, spoke briefly about his association with Late Dr G D Baruah and read out the condolence messages sent by Dr Paramananda Mahanta, former Professor, DU Physics Department and some other noted optical scientists working outside Assam. He said about bringing out two commemorative volumes on Late Dr G D Baruah and appealed to all on preserving his personal library and work place where he devoted most of his time in research work even after his superannuation from DU.

A banner was displayed showing Late Dr Baruah’s chronological biodata, family photos, condolence messages and various scientific meetings attended by him on various occasions like presiding over 85th session of Indian Science Congress, Physics section held in 1997 at Hyderabad.

In the end a condolence message was read out and one minute silence was observed. The meeting came to an end after the president’s remarks.

