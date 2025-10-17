Sibsagar Commerce College hosts ‘Pickle Fiest & Innovative Fair’ program

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Department of Commerce and Women Studies Cell of Sibsagar Commerce College jointly organized an Entrepreneurship Development Programme titled ‘Pickle Fiest & Innovative Fair’ on Thursday at the college’s New Auditorium.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to the Late singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, fondly remembered as the heartthrob of Assam.

The fair was inaugurated by senior journalist Monirul Islam Bora with Pranjal Pujari and Farhana Begum as the presenters. Bora along with the presenters delivered their valuable speeches appreciating the college’s initiative and commending the efforts of the students and faculty members for organizing such an innovative and skill oriented event.

The exhibition-cum-sale featured active participation from HS 2nd Year and BCom 3rd Semester students, who displayed and sold a wide range of innovative, self-made products, with a special emphasis on varieties of pickles. The stalls reflected the students’ creativity, business awareness, and marketing skills.

Explaining the main objective of the event, Mrinali Mahanta stated that the initiative was designed to give students hands-on business exposure and to encourage them to become ‘job givers, not job seekers.’

More than 400 students participated and showcased their entrepreneurial skills. Dr Saumar Jyoti Mahanta, Principal of the college stated that the ‘Pickle Fiest & Innovative Fair’ stood out as a vibrant and memorable occasion in the academic calendar of Sibsagar Commerce College.

