Dhubri: Orientation programme to open the Youth Red Cross unit held in P.B. College

DHUBRI: An orientation programme to open a youth red cross unit under the guidance of the Dhubri district Red Cross Society in P.B. College, Gauripur, held the event in the auditorium of the college on Tuesday. The orientation programme was chaired by HOD Economics, Prof. D.C. Karmakar, while felicitation and a welcome address were delivered by Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Hasib Md. Iqbal.

Dhubri District Youth Convener Rajib Sarma, in his inspirational and motivational speech, called upon students of the college to join the Red Cross Society, a largest international humanitarian organisation. “You will feel proud to be associated with this organisation as the President of India heads this organization. So if you want to serve humanity in crisis and in need, this is the best platform,” Sarma added.

The secretary of the Dhubri district Red Cross Society, Bijoy Kumar Sharma, in his brief speech, outlined the mission of the organisation and welcomed the youth members of the college who had joined.

Others who attended and addressed the orientation programme were HOD Accountancy, Diganta Biswas, Assistant Professors of the College, Aminur Islam Sheikh, Mehjabeen Sultana, Homang Chetri, and Himan Das.

