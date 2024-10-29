Assam: Chhath Puja meet held in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Additional District Commissioner Ashim Borgohain on Monday chaired an important meeting with the office bearers of the Chhath Puja celebration committee at DC conference hall here to discuss about the upcoming Chhath Puja celebrations in Dibrugarh.

The meeting discussed in detailed about the setting of ghats for the celebration of Chhath Puja and preparation for the puja ghats for the benefit of the devotees.

The circle officers of all the revenue circles of the district have been directed to inspect the ghats of Chhath Puja under their respective areas jointly with the officials of the Water Resources Department and the police and to inform immediately whether the devotees are safe and convenient for the public.

On the other hand, in order to ensure that there is no untoward incident during the celebration of Chhath Puja and no resort to any kind of petty activities, the officials of the Chhath Puja organising committee have been directed to appoint adequate number of volunteers for taking precautions. The names of the volunteers were also directed to be submitted to the nearby police station.

The District administration has instructed all the committees to install CCTVs at the puja site. It has been called upon to celebrate the puja at the ghats fixed by the district administration keeping in view the safety of the devotees. The meeting was attended by Additional Superintendent of Police Nirmal Ghosh and other officials of the district administration and officials of the traffic branch of the police.

