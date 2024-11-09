Assam: Yoga Workshop Kicks Off at Nagaon College to Promote Health and Well-being

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A five-day long yoga workshop was being organized by the Yoga Cell of Nagaon Gopinath Dev Goswami Commerce College, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC), at the college premises from Friday.

Dr Mriganka Saikia, the principal of the college, addressed the inaugural function, emphasizing the importance of daily yoga practice and encouraging everyone to adopt it.

Prabhat Chandra Bora, vice president of Yoga Federation of India, attended the event as the chief guest and while addressing the occasion, he deliberated on various yoga postures, the need for yoga, and its benefits.

Krishna Kamal Das, Coordinator of the Yoga Cell, and Dr Pooja Neog, NSS Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Hindi Department, were also present in the inaugural session of the event.

The workshop aims to promote physical and mental well-being among students and staff. The five-day workshop will cover various aspects of yoga, including postures, breathing techniques, and meditation, under the guidance of experienced instructors.

Also Read: Assam: Royal Bengal Tiger Attacks Woman, Critically Injuring Her

Also Watch: