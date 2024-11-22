Assam: Child safety week concludes at SOS Childrens' Village, Hojai

A Correspondent

Hojai: Family Strengthening Program of SOS Childrens' Village, Hojai marked the conclusion of Child Safety Week with the celebration of Universal Children's Day on Wednesday. Throughout the week, various activities were organized for children across the FS Clusters, including Dhanuhar Basti, Hira Basti, Milik Basti, and Hawaipur. The theme for the drawing competition was "Green and Clean Environment," aimed at raising awareness among children about the significance of climate change and the value of maintaining a clean and green environment. Outstanding performers were recognized with token of appreciation on Children's Day by the day's distinguished guests. Among the guests were Ms. Merlin Hazarika, Secretary of DLSA Hojai, Ms. Chaturthi Biswas, Chairman of Hojai Municipality, and the Headmasters of Tetulitola ME School and Jankalayna LP School. Children from all clusters actively participated in the event. The Secretary of DLSA Hojai also conducted an awareness session on the POSCO Act, emphasizing its provisions for safeguarding of the children. The Chairman of Hojai Municipality and other guests encouraged the children to remember their responsibilities and to cultivate self-discipline to become exemplary citizens of India, thereby inspiring their community. Mr. Chittaranjan, Assistant Director of SOS CV Hojai, spoke about the significance of the day, focusing on child rights and the role of Bal Panchayat in the community. Ms Chitralekha Gogoi, Village In-charge of SOS CV Hojai, discussed the importance of the FS program and how children can leverage it for personal and community development while fulfilling their responsibilities. The children showcased a variety of cultural performances, including solo and group dances, solo and group songs, and a drama addressing the detrimental effects of child marriage and honoring the dedication of the armed forces, which received widespread acclaim from the audience.

Also Read: Assam: ADC Mousumi Chetia Inaugurates Exhibition in Barpeta, Highlights Freedom Fighters' Sacrifices and Health Awareness

Also watch: