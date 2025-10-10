Social activist Dipti Bora passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Dipti Bora, a known women activist and a social worker and a resident of Tupiya here, breathed her last at her Tupiya residence due to age-related-ailments on Wednesday night. She was 84. She was a former President of Nikhil Bharat Ganatantric Mahila Samiti (All India Democratic Women’s Association), Sonitpur district committee, and a state executive member. She had represented the state in national conventions held in Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Kolkata, etc. at different times. She was a follower of Left wing politics and closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Tupiya and Jamugurihat area. She was the elder sister of journalist Nitya Bora. Representatives of various organizations and individuals including Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, Naduar Press Club, Panch Gaon Sports Association, Tupiya Chamber of Commerce, Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Jamuguri Town Committee, Tupiya Panch Gaon Academy, Jamuguri HSS, Srimanta Sankardev Namdharma Samaj, and Panchayat representatives among others visited the residence of Late Bora and offered floral tributes on Thursday morning.

She leaves behind her two sons, a daughter besides other relatives. She is the mother of Nitumani Bora, Vice-President of Sonitpur district BJP.

