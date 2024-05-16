Assam: Common University Entrance Test for Barak conducted in Cachar district

Silchar : Amid certain initial mismanagement, the first leg of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in the Under Graduate level was conducted in Cachar district. Since there was no examination centre either in Karimganj or in Hailakandi, students of these two districts had to move to the Cachar district. There was altogether 25 examination centres in Cachar where 28,850 candidates from the three districts of the Barak Valley were appearing. 144 Cr.PC has been clamped around all the centres as a precautionary measure for the CUET, conducted by the National Testing Agency. On Wednesday, altogether 14,376 candidates were supposed to appear and the rest would sit for the CUET in the following three days.

It is to be noted that as per the New Education Policy, the CUET for admission in degree level was being held for the first time.

Meanwhile, various organisations had expressed concern for not holding the CUET in Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.

