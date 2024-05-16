Ujani Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad, Sanmilita Muslim Parishad demanded CID probe into Ponkhi death case

SIVASAGAR : Ujani Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad and Ujani Axom Sanmilita Muslim Parishad have demanded a high-level and impartial probe into the mysterious death of Ponkhi Handique as well as enforcement of strict law against extra-marital affairs. Monirul Islam Bora, working president of the central committee of Ujani Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad and Forid Islam Hazarika, central committee president of the Ujani Axom Sanmilita Muslim Parishad, jointly sent a memorandum in this regard to Chief Minister through Sivasagar District Commissioner.

In the memorandum, Monirul Islam Bora and Forid Islam Hazarika stated that there were allegations against Nitikesh Das for killing his wife Ponkhi Handique, a talented young woman from Nitaipukhuri area of Sivasagar district, and allegedly trying to turn the whole incident into a suicide.

The family along with local residents and various organizations have also raised doubts about the FIR in Ponkhi’s death case, the post mortem, etc. Therefore, the investigation into the incident should be handed over to the CID instead of the investigating officer. There were also allegations that Ponkhi’s husband Nitikesh was in a relationship with another woman. In today’s modern society, such incidents related to extra-marital affairs have taken a terrible form. Such illicit love affairs have ruined the lives of many women as well as their families. Therefore, strict laws should be introduced against such extra-marital relationships that cause instability in society, stated Monirul Islam Bora and Forid Islam Hazarika. Both the leaders of the two organizations also demanded the Chief Minister of Assam to intervene and take immediate action in this regard. It may be mentioned that Ponkhi Handique, daughter of Bhairab Handique and Dipika Handique of Nitaipukhuri Duwarisiga Gaon in Sivasagar district, was married to Nitikesh Das, a teacher in Sapekhati in 2023. They were staying in a rented house in Namrup due to work purposes and Ponkhi’s body was recovered in the rented house on May 3 under mysterious circumstances.

