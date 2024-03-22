Assam: Hagrama Mohilary hails Badruddin Ajmal for supporting BPF in Darrang-Udalguri

KOKRAJHAR: Former chief of BTC and the president of BPF Hagrama Mohilary on Thursday hailed the AIUDF supremo Badruddin Ajmal for his announcement to support the BPF candidate in Darrang-Udalguri constituency in the forthcoming parliamentary election. Mohilary was busy in meeting with people in every nook and corner to regain the base of the BPF assuring to work for peace and progress of the region.

Talking to a section of media persons at Bathou-Kherai complex near Kokrajhar-Chirang border on Thursday, Mohilary said the BPF had gained its momentum as people are coming forward to BPF to bring them back to power after the UPPL has failed to deliver their promises. He said the AIUDF had announced to support the BPF candidate in Darrang-Udalguri seat. Welcoming the decision of the AIUDF, Mohilary, however, said they had not received any decision of AIUDF to support the BPF candidate in Kokrajhar constituency.

On the recent comment of Assam state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, Mohilary said the BJP, UPPL and AGP combined force will not be able to defeat the BPF candidates in Kokrajhar and Darrang-Udalguri despite they are in power and spend huge money. He said the BPF will emerge victorious in both the constituencies. He also said there would be straight fight between the BPF and BJP-UPPL-AGP backed candidate in Kokrajhar but in Darrang-Udalguri, the poll battle would be between BPF, Congress and BJP. He also said the people of the region will not be convinced with the false promises of the BJP, UPPL and AGP and they will cast their votes for BPF candidates to ensure peace and development of the region.

Meanwhile, BPF has formed its central election steering committee with former MLA Thaneswar Basumatary as the chairman and retired SP Pradeep Kr. Brahma as convenor.

