Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal slams Congress for ignoring development of North Bank

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who is going to contest from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency addressed a BJP party workers’ meet at Kotoha under Khowang Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC). Sonowal appealed to all the party members of the constituency to power its 187 booth offices of Khowang to make people aware about the decade of good governance of Narendra Modi government and how multiple welfare schemes by the Government has reached the ultimate beneficiaries improving their quality of lives.

“Our party workers are our biggest support system. Your energy and enthusiasm will ensure ‘Ab Ki Baar, 400 Paar,’ heralding third term for the most successful, dynamic, and inspiring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You know how the schemes of the double engine BJP government has helped people and improve quality of lives. You are from the Khowang society, hence, you must take the responsibility to make people aware about the good work that Modi government has done in last one decade and gather public support. It is my humble request to all of you for next the 30 days, under the leadership of Khowang MLA, Chakradhar Gogoi, you commit to this cause in all the 187 booths of Khowang. We must not stoop to the petty mudslinging political commentary endorsed by the opposition and defeat them with sound arguments aloud with facts and results in the ultimate court of the public. Under Modi ji, India has prospered, so has Assam,” Sonowal stated.

He further added, “Today, the poor, the marginalized and the middle class have been reaping the benefits of various welfare schemes launched by the NDA government that were launched with only one objective - public welfare. People from all sections of the society, be it women, self help groups, farmers, tea workers, retailers, youth, children, senior citizens, home makers and so on. We will take this as our core strength and ensure that the vision of ‘Viksit Assam in a Viksit Bharat’ remains on track uninterrupted.”

Criticizing Congress, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Congress has done nothing but letting down people for more than six decades. Imagine how Bogibeel bridge, that has opened up so much of avenues for people of not just the adjoining districts but for the whole region, remained neglected under Congress-led governments. When Modi became Prime Minister, he ensured that this important project is done at the earliest. And, here it is today, standing tall, transforming the transportation of the region, bringing the much needed convenience for the people to commute, unlock opportunities. Even the roads in the villages of Khowang were built, that remained a distant dream under Congress governments. Six decades of misrule by the Congress failed meekly in front of one decade of good governance under Narendra Modi.”

“Under the Congress government, people of the North bank felt particularly left out and were ignored for decades. From Jonai to Dhubri, nothing much was done to ease public transportation and improve the quality of lives. Since Modi ji became Prime Minister in 2014, as many as 8 new bridges over Brahmaputra has been approved and are under different stages of development. This is what ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ delivers. It is ironic but Assam failed to get much out of Congress rule, even though it sent then Prime Minister of Congress led UPA government to Rajya Sabha. Even then, the basic issues of the State like peace, prosperity, progress remained ignored during the dark era of Congress led UPA government. Whatever the opposition says, they are hand in glove with the Congress, and people will not tolerate their misdeeds that crippled Assam. The India under Congress was marred with corruption, dynastic politics, communal politics which weakened the nation. Today, these dark elements of politics has been obliterated, and in its place, a new brand of politics of progress and development has taken place.”

