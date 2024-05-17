Assam: Delhi Public School Dibrugarh shines in 10th Board Examinations

DIBRUGARH: The eagerly anticipated results of the 10th Board Examinations were announced on May 13, revealing outstanding accomplishments by students across the nation. With dedication, perseverance, and hard work, students of Delhi Public School Dibrugarh have excelled for the 2nd time in this crucial milestone of their academic journey.

This year, 49 students had appeared for 10th boards. Among the remarkable highlights - Dewang Jalan, the school topper, secured 98%, followed by Abraham Doley and Anubhav Sharma at 97.2%. 6 other top scorers secured 95% and above, while 17 students secured marks between 94%-90%. 12 students scored between 89%-80%.

The school average stands at an imposing 87.64% which reflects the determination and resilience of the students.

PVC CA Sanjay Jain and Director Banita Jain have congratulated the students on their splendid success and remarkable accomplishment and for marking an indelible imprint on the school community, inspiring future batches to come.

Principal of the school, Probhati Biswas, extended her heartfelt gratitude to the teachers and parents and congratulated the exam warriors for their exceptional scores that not only reflect their hard work and dedication but also showcase their intellectual prowess and academic brilliance.

