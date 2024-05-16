All Assam Students’ Union stage a protest in Dibrugarh against price hike

DIBRUGARH: Activists of All Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday staged protest outside Dibrugarh DC office against the rising prices of essential commodities. The members of the students’ union raised slogan against the BJP government for failing to curb the skyrocketing price hike of essential commodities.

“The BJP government both in centre and state have turned a blind eye to the increasing prices of essential commodities like rice, pulses, vegetables, petrol and diesel which have greatly impacted the common masses,” said AASU Dibrugarh district president Abani Kumar Gogoi.

He said, “Due to the skyrocketing price hike, the people are facing problems to run their families. It is their duty to curb price rise in order to give respite to the common people. The present government has failed to do so. We demand the government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take necessary steps to curb the price hike of essential goods and commodities.”

Earlier on, as part of statewide agitation of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) against the increasing prices of essential commodities as well as life saving medicines in the state, Nagaon District unit of the students’ organization also staged ‘Bikhubh- Karyasushi’ near the office of the District Commissioner on Wednesday.

Over hundred of students as well as other district portfolios of district unit of the organization participated in the stir and reverberated the air of the small town with various slogans against the government.

