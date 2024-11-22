Assam: Detained Bangladeshi escapes from Silchar Medical College

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A Bangladeshi infiltrator, who was arrested from Lala three months back, escaped from the Silchar Medical College and College (SMCH) where he was admitted for treatment. Sihab Uddin (30), a Bangladeshi citizen, managed to flee away despite the presence of three security guards. The SMCH authority filed a complaint with the Ghoongoor outpost on Wednesday evening.

On the basis of secret input, Assam police arrested Sihab Uddin, who allegedly entered India a few months ago and stayed at a rented house in Lala. Sihab was sent to Hailakandi jail. A few days ago he was reportedly unwell, and the jail authority sent him to the SMCH. However, on Wednesday, Sihab managed to escape from the crowded hospital. Police sources hinted that the role of the three guards was being scrutinized.

