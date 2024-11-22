Assam: Gargaon College Conducts Exposure Field Visits on Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Practices

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Institutional Innovation Council Cell in collaboration with Gargaon College Teachers' Unit conducted an exposure and field visit on Exploring Emerging Areas of Technology in Utilization of Indigenous Resources for Sustainable Practices at Nemuguri, Bokota, Sivasagar on Wednesday.

The objective of the programme was to explore emerging technologies and innovations that utilize indigenous resources in the Gargaon region, to understand the role of local communities in adopting sustainable practices and integrating indigenous knowledge with modern technology, and to identify the potential for scaling up sustainable practices in the region.

During the visit, a group of 18 students of the college were taken on a guided tour to Prarambh, a small-scale industrial unit run by Pankaj Raidongia, a young entrepreneur, artist, and innovator, and his wife, Poly Gogoi Raidongia, based in Nemuguri, Bokota of Sivasagar.

During the visit, a meeting moderated by Bonika Buragohain, secretary of Gargaon College Teachers' Unit and coordinator of the programme, was held. Eminent academician and principal of Gargaon College, Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta, who inaugurated the programme, spoke on the necessity of choosing the path of entrepreneurship in the face of growing challenges of unemployment. He further urged the students to unleash their creativity in various activities and engage in hobbies not only for the purpose of earning a livelihood but also to uplift their minds and souls.

Dr. Chirantan Bhagawati, Assistant Professor of the Department of Geology and Joint Coordinator of the programme, underlined the objectives of the exposure and field visit and underscored the urgency of undertaking sustainable practices in the light of global crises of climate change.

In his speech, Pankaj Raidongia, the resource person for the programme, narrated his inspiring journey from an arts graduate of Government College of Arts and Craft, Guwahati, followed by his stint as a footwear designer and later on as a visual merchandiser in the retail industry, to become an established entrepreneur. He explained how effectively the value of ordinary things can be enhanced by using creative combinations and designing skills. He further explained how he uses locally available resources like bamboo, cane, wood, etc., and with the help of traditional knowledge of Assamese culture and heritage, creates modernized decorative items such as bamboo products, driftwood sculptures, and live-edge and epoxy furniture.

Dr. Surajit Saikia, Coordinator of the Institutional Innovation Cell and IQAC Coordinator of Gargaon College, in his address, highlighted the importance of identifying and tapping the potential of the needs of the society and happiness index of customers to chart a successful career as an entrepreneur. Pranab Dowarah, President of Gargaon College Teachers' Unit and head of the department of Assamese, also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was graced by Dr. Pankaj Kumar Nath, librarian of Gargaon College Central Library, and Mina Robidas, head of the department of sociology at Gargaon College.

Also Read: Assam: ‘Mainao Lainai’ celebrated to revive traditional practice of Bodos in Kokrajhar

Also watch: