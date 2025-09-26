Assam: DHSK College hosts talk on changing dynamics of tribal politics

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Tribal Research and Development Centre of DHSK College (Autonomous), Dibrugarh, in association with the Departments of Political Science, Hindi, Philosophy, and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organized a thought-provoking talk on the theme. “From the Margins to Mainstream: The Shifting Landscape of Tribal Politics in Assam.”

The programme began with the formal introduction of distinguished guests and the invited resource person, Dr Vijoyeta Deori, Assistant Professor, Government Model College, Deithor, Karbi Anglong.

Distinguished persons present on the occasion included Vice-Principal Abhijit Baruah, Dr L Doungel, Head of the Department of Political Science, Dr Partha Ganguli, Dr Mridul Sarma, Controller of Examinations, Dr J Phukan, Member Secretary, Academic Council, and Dr Urmila Ramchiary, Head of the Department of Philosophy, along with several faculty members from various departments. Welcoming the gathering, Dr Nirmali Pegu, Coordinator of the Tribal Research and Development Centre, highlighted the objectives of the talk, emphasizing its relevance to contemporary socio-political developments in Assam.

The Vice-Principal, Abhijit Baruah, touched upon the ongoing demand of six communities for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes category and raised a pertinent question on its implications. He remarked, “The state of Assam will turn into a tribal state in the event of the demands being granted.”

Dr Vijoyeta Deori presented a comprehensive analysis of tribal politics in Assam, tracing its evolution from constitutional safeguards and legal provisions to the complexities of local politics in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. An interactive session followed, with active participation from students and faculty members.

