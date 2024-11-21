Assam: Herd of wild elephants from Kaziranga National Park destroys paddy fields

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Herds of wild elephants that came out from the sixth edition of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in search of food destroyed the paddy crops of the farmers of the adjoining villages of Panpur, Hakama, Thulatika, Bishnupur, etc., that share a boundary with the KNP and TR on a regular basis. Hectares of croplandsof the poor peasants have been rampantly destroyed by the herds of wild elephants. The helpless peasants try their level best to send these giant creatures away from their paddy fields, taking high risks to their lives but in vain. The wild creatures used to move through their game paths on a regular basis.

The department concerned provided no help in safeguarding the croplands of the peasants. The victim peasants have made a humble appeal to the authorities concerned to look into the matter seriously. It is high time for the peasants to reap the ripe crops. The paddy fields have turned yellow, indicating the ripening of the seasonal crops. But before the farmers reap their yearly products of their croplands, the herds of wild elephants have destroyed more than half of their hard-earned paddy (fasal).

