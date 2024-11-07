Assam: Electioneering campaigns pick up momentum in Sidli (ST) LAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In the run-up to the Sidli (ST) LAC bye-elections slated to be held on November 13, different political parties have been active in campaigns for their respective candidates. There will be a triangular contest in the bye-election in Sidli constituency. Only three candidates are in fray for Sidli ST LAC namely-Nirmal Kr. Brahma (UPPL, BJP and AGP), Suddha Basumatary (BPF) and Sanjib Wary (Congress).

On Monday, the president of UPPL and the chief of BTC Pramod Boro addressed a booth-level awareness programme at Thaikajhora in Chirang district. He has been in campaigns in various places for their candidate Nirmal Kr. Brahma. He said the UPPL became a party of people’s choice and came forward to support them for peace and sustainable development of all communities. He said establishment of peace was the primary objective of the UPPL and today the peace has returned where people have no problem with security. People have witnessed killings, violence, communal clashes, unlawful activities and political domination in the past but these have been completely crashed, he said adding that the present BTR government had been working for the sustainable development adopting various missions with inclusive policy, solved around one lakh land related problems, distributed land pattas to over 2 lakh families. He also said the BPF and the Congress were not at all factors for the UPPL in Sidli bye-election and said the victory of UPPL candidates was cent percent as people of all communities have faith in the UPPL.

Boro extended a warm welcome to 155+ new members who joined the UPPL family on the occasion. He welcomed them with traditional Aronai and party scarf. Boro expressed delight to see the huge support for the UPPL, BJP, and AGP across Sidli and said he was confident that their alliance would win a landslide victory in the bye-polls. Meanwhile, the president of the BPF Hagrama Mohilary in his campaign meetings said the UPPL had failed to deliver its promises to the people. He said most of the promises made by the UPPL remained as promises only but practically it is quite different. He said the BPF had been fighting alone for the bye-election and their candidate Suddha Basumatary would emerge victorious without any doubt as people of the region have lost faith in UPPL for being a promise master. The campaigners of BPF have been visiting markets with loud speakers and campaigning for their candidate.

On the other hand, the Congress candidate Sanjib Wary has been running from one corner to another to make sure of his victory. The influence of Congress is seen mainly in religious minority community areas as it appears that the vote shares of minority people are likely to go to the Congress.

