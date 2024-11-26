Assam: Raax Mahotsov in Pathsala enters 10th day

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: Raax Mahotsov, Assam’s popular religious and epic event, is currently in full swing. It has entered its tenth day, which began on November 15 with a fourth-night programme that lasted for 15 days and was packed with colourful events.

The historic festival of Raax Mahatsov in Helona village has completed 107 years. In addition to the numerous booths of commercial establishments, thousands of people flocked to the Helona Raax Mahatsov to see a hundred-year-old idol of Lord Sri Krishna that had been repaired and several idols of other religious figures from Indian mythology.

While in Pathsala town, devotees from various parts of the state visited Raax Mahatsov for enjoyment of main attraction – exhibition of more than 100 hundred clay arts symbolizing lord Sri Krishna. Moving idols of lord Krishna, Siva and cows and farmers working in paddy field is the main attraction of Pathsala Raax.

In Patacharkuchi, this year more then 200 clay idols depicting the stories of epics, Veda, Mahabharat and Ramayana were installed in decorated stalls.

People from all walks of life participated in the festival with tremendous enthusiasm and, as a result, Bajali turned into a sea of humanity during this period. The festival also tightened the bond of unity among the people irrespective of cast and creed.

