Assam: DICC Launches Subsidy Scheme to Boost Green Tea Industry in Cachar

A correspondent

Silchar: In a significant move to bolster the green tea industry in Cachar, the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC) had announced a lucrative subsidy scheme under the Cess Utilization (Amendment) Policy 2017. Registered Self-Help Groups (SHGs), partnership firms, cooperative societies, and companies with 100% equity holders from Scheduled Tribe Groups (STGs) were invited to apply for financial assistance.

The scheme offers a 75% subsidy on the actual cost of vehicles used for transporting green tea leaves, capped at Rs 75,000 per vehicle.

During the current fiscal year, two vehicles had been allotted to Cachar district under this scheme, with a target subsidy amounting to Rs. 7.50 lakh. Interested applicants were asked to submit their applications by December 5.

