Chhath Celebrations Held with Devotion Across Hojai District Paying Oblation to Sun God

A Correspondent

Hojai: Celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali, the festival is of great religious significance among people hailing from eastern parts of the country. Chhath was celebrated with religious fervour on Thursday evening across the Hojai district. Devotees thronged the ghats to pay oblation to Sun God, who is considered as the source of life on this earth and is regarded as the deity who fulfils all our wishes. Devotees from different communities like Assamese, Manipuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Marwari, Karbi, Nepali also gathered at the ghats to appease Sun God. Sun idol was placed for prayers in both the ghats i.e the Shiv Bari Ghat and Natun Bazar Ghat, here. Apart from this, in Siliguri Basti, Amtola Basti, Tali Basti, Mandoli Gaon, at Lanka, Lumding also devotees following all the rituals prayed Sun God.

The ghats were fully decorated with colourful lights and light gates were erected. Children enjoyed the day with bursting of crackers and having delicious food. Notably, all the ghat committees of Chhath Puja, were successful in smooth organizing of the festivity. Special attention was given to cleanliness. Also, Police authorities had made proper security arrangements. It is noteworthy to mention, the ghat commiittee at Shivbari paid homage to noted Indian folk and classical singer Sharda Sinha, who recently died on November 5.

Also Read: Sibsagar Press Club and Sibsagar University to Host 9th Prof. Sarat Mahanta Memorial Lecture on “Modern Technology in Society and Education"

Also Watch: