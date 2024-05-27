Assam: Tezpur University student Konseng Dutta drowns in Jia Bharali River

Our Correspondent

TEZPUR: Konseng Dutta, a student at Tezpur University, drowned yesterday in the Jia Bharali River while taking a bath with his five friends in the heat. He was a second-semester B.Tech. student in Computer Science at the university and a resident of Moolan Nagar, Dibrugarh. The body was sent to Tezpur Medical College for a post-mortem.

The Jia Bharali River enters Assam through Bhalukpong in Arunachal Pradesh. Originally known as the Kameng, it originates in the Tawang district of the eastern Himalayas. The river changes its name to Jia Bharali at Nameri in the Sonitpur district. It is a major tributary of the Brahmaputra, joining it just east of the Koliabhomura bridge.

