Assam: Gargaon College Celebrates Assamese as Classical Language with Week-Long Bhaxa Gaurav Xoptah

SIVASAGAR: The Bhaxa Gaurav Xoptah, to celebrate the recent recognition of Assamese as a classical language by the Centre and honour Assam’s rich linguistic tapestry, was observed by Gargaon College, one of the preeminent institutions of Upper Assam with a series of programmes from November 3 to November 9. As part of the week-long programme, three special lectures, an Assamese spelling contest and a poetry recitation programme were organized. Furthermore, a letter of gratitude to the Prime Minister of India was conveyed to extend gratitude to the Indian Government for its extraordinary role in the conferment of Classical language status to Assamese. The week-long programme began with a special lecture on November 5 inaugurated by noted academican and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta. Offering his tributes to musical maestro, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his death anniversary coinciding with the event, Dr Mahanta opined that there is scope for a literary evaluation of Dr Hazarika’s songs which are an asset and a source of pride for Assamese language and literature. He further expressed hope that such evaluation of Dr Hazarika’s compositions would open new avenues for research.

During the programme, Pranab Dowerah, Head and Associate Professor of the department of Assamese gave an informative talk on the relevance and objective of the Bhaxa Gaurav Xoptah. In an enlightening lecture titled “The Evolution History of Assamese Script”, the resource person, Runjun Hazarika, Associate Professor of the department of Assamese, Gargaon College spoke about the origin of Assamese script and its evolution.

The second lecture was delivered by Dr Ankur Dutta, Assistant Professor of the department of Assamese on Contemporary Assamese Language and the third lecture was delivered by Devajani Bakalial, Assistant Professor of the department of Assamese on “Assamese Literature: From Folk to Modern”. The poetry recitation programme titled “Hemantar Xubaax Xona Kobitaar Duporiya” on November 6 was inaugurated by Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta. In his address, Dr Mahanta dwelt on various aspects of poetry and remarked that poetry does not merely connote love and despair but the purview of poetry is such that it is all-pervading and affects all irrespective of differences. The programme was moderated by Nilakhi Chetia, Associate Professor of the department of Assamese while Dr Pobon Kumar Gogoi, Associate Professor of the department of Political Science acted as the appraiser. Several poems were recited by the members of the college fraternity which included Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of the college and faculty members including Dr Pobon Kumar Gogoi, Dr Jitu Saikia, Dr Rimjim Borah, Pranab Dowarah, Dr Dilip Kumar Deka, Dr Boluram Das, Nilakhi Chetia, Mohananda Tamuli, Bitupal Borgohain, Pankaj Dutta, Manurama Phukan, Devajani Bakalial, Gautam Gogoi, guests namely Bipin Hazarika, and students namely Chitrali Bakalial, Apurba Saikia, Bhitali Bora, Chandramallika Saikia, Rashmi Baruah, Chumpi Rajkhowa among others, on the occasion, making the event evocative and captivating. The winners of the Assamese Spelling Competition were awarded on the same event. Sehnaj ER Ahmed, PG student of the department of English secured the first prize while Ankita Gogoi of the department of Geography, Nikita Gogoi of the department of History and Pubali Gogoi of the department of Political Science secured the second prize respectively.

The weeklong programme organized by the Department of Assamese, Gargaon College was graced by Diganta Konwar, Vice Principal of the college along with several faculty members and students of the college.

On behalf of the organizing committee of the programme, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of the college expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Pranab Dowerah, Head of the department of Assamese and to the coordinators of the programme namely Devajani Bakalial and Dr Ankur Dutta, Assistant Professors of the department, and Nilakhi Chetia, Runjun Hazarika and Priyama Dhhingia, Associate Professors of the department for the seamless and successful organization of the programme.

