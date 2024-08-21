OIL Signs MoU with Assam Medical College for Rs 8.9 Crore State-of-the-Art Patient Care Facility in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: In a significant development aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure of Assam, Oil India Limited (OIL) under CSR has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh on Monday.

This MoU with a total budget of Rs 8.90 crore marks the initiation of the construction of a state-of-the-art ‘37-bedded multi-storeyed patient care cabin facility at AMCH’, a tertiary care referral hospital.

This CSR initiative of OIL is in alignment with India’s Development Priorities towards improvement of healthcare and reduced inequalities as well as MoP&NG, Government of India’s focus on promoting ‘health and nutrition’.

The MoU was signed by Anfor Ali Haque, Resident Chief Executive, OIL and Dr. Sanjeev Kakati, Principal, AMCH, Dibrugarh, in the presence of Madhurjya Barua, Executive Director (HR&FA), Debashis Bora, Chief General Manager (FA), along with other senior officials from OIL, doctors and office bearers of AMCH.

AMCH Dibrugarh, the first Medical College of Northeast region is a pivotal government healthcare institution covering various parts of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and other neighbouring North-Eastern states of India.

Over the years, the hospital has seen an increasing demand for subsidized treatment and the need for improved & adequate infrastructure.

Thus, the new facility to be made in the heart of OIL’s operational area of Upper Assam is envisioned to strengthen the healthcare delivery system by providing need-based infrastructure leading to specialized and quality treatment.

This landmark project, undertaken as part of OIL’s CSR initiative, is a testament to the Company’s unwavering commitment towards improving the quality of life of the communities of its operational areas and beyond, with the vision of creating sustainable value for the society.

