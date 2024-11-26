Assam: DSSXX Hosts Commemorative Meeting Honoring Rabin Chaudhury

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Under the aegis of Doomdooma Satadol Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSSXX), a commemorative meeting on litterateur, journalist and former Principal, Doomdooma college Rabin Chaudhury was held on Saturday with president Bimala Baruah in the chair.

In the beginning chief speaker Bina Devi Bordoloi, former Vice-Principal, Doomdooma College lit the ceremonial lamps in front of his portrait. In her speech chief speaker Bordoloi reminisced her days spent with him at Doomdooma College and told about his manifold qualities as as writer and colleague in discharging his duties. The meeting was also addressed by senior journalist Dhiren Deka and former president, Tinsukia Zila Xahitya Xabha Arjun Baruah.

