Assam: Eight arrested for alleged involvement in gang attack in Barpeta

Barpeta: A violent incident shook Bamunbari village near Kayakuchi in Barpeta on Tuesday, as an indigenous Assamese family was brutally attacked by a gang, resulting in serious injuries to four family members. The assailants, reportedly from Shurpara village and belonging to a minority community, used weapons such as sticks, sickles, axes, and jathi-jongs in the assault.

The victims, Pranav Das, Bikash Das, Mausam Das, and Kanjyoti Talukdar, are currently receiving medical treatment at FAAMCH Barpeta.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the attack stemmed from a dispute between two school children. Following the violent altercation, the victims filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Kayakuchi police station, initiating formal legal proceedings. A case has been registered at Barpeta police station under case no. 198/24 U/S 147/148/149/294/325/326/307/379 - IPC.

In response to the attack, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited the victims and their community on Wednesday. He assured them of swift justice and instructed the police to expedite the arrest of the perpetrators.

Acting on the minister’s directives, Kayakuchi police carried out a series of raids on Wednesday night, leading to the arrest of eight individuals.

Also Read: Assam: Senior journalist Boloram Baruah of Sivasagar district passes away

Also Watch: