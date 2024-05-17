Assam: Senior journalist Boloram Baruah of Sivasagar district passes away

GAURISAGAR: Boloram Baruah, senior journalist, former executive member of Sivasagar Zila Xahitya Xabha and president of Charing Press Club in Sivasagar district passed away on Wednesday night due to old age ailment. He was 78.

Born in Charing Telial village, he passed his matriculation examination from Charing RKP High School and later graduated from SMD College, Charing. He was one of the founders and long-time president of the Charing Press Club and was closely involved in every public function in Charing. He was a very simple, soft-spoken journalist who rode his old bicycle to gather news from the entire Charing, Jhanji, Gaurisagar and its adjacent area. He served as the Zonal Coordinator of Assam Drug Prevention Committee for nearly two decades. In addition he organized awareness campaign about the harmful effects of drugs throughout the district.

He has also edited more than 300 souvenirs of various institutions in the area. He was honoured for his contribution to the field of journalism in the silver jubilee years of Gaurisagar Press Club and Sivasagar Press Club. The senior journalist Baruah was also honoured by the Sivasagar District Journalists Association for his contribution to the field of local journalism.

Before cremation on Thursday morning a tribute ceremony was held at the residence. The event was anchored by Charing Press Club secretary Padmalochan Khanikar where representatives of Charing Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Charing Press Club, Senior Citizens Forum, Charibg, Gaurisagar Press Club and Sivasagar District Rural Journalists Association paid their last respect.

The organizations like Charing Raxmahotsav Kala Krishi Kendra, Jonaki Shilpi Samaj, Charing, SMD College, Charing RKP High School, SDP Girls High School, Charing, Hafaloting Rax Mahotsav Kala Krishi Kendra, Hafaloting High School, Jhanji Press Clubs, Jhanji Hemnath Sharma College, Sivasagar Press Club, Sivasagar District Journalists Association, Sivasagar Zila Xahitya Xabha, Jhanji Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Arundhati Kabi Chakra Charing, Charing Middle School, Charing College Tinali Business Association, Bartal Business Association, Charing, Bedanta Kala Krishti Kendra Charing have expressed their condolences for the demise of the popular journalist. He was the president of Charing Press Club till his death and is survived by his wife, three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

