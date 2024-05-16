Assam: Fight between 2 students turns into commual clash in Barpeta district

PATHSALA: A minor dispute between two school students of Millonpur High School turned into a commual clash between two communities, (Hindu and Muslim) in Bamunbari village near Kayakuchi, Barpeta district.

Reports indicate that a group hailing from a minority community in Shurpara village stormed into Bamunbari, brandishing weapons including sticks, sickles, axes, and jathi-jongs, before launching the attack on a faction of the indigenous family.

A video is going viral on social media where two groups are seen fighting with each other carrying bamboos, sticks, sickles, axes, and jathi-jongs.

The incident occurred on Tuesday. Several people were seriously injured and admitted to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, Barpeta following the scuffle between two students. To handle the situation, multiple police units and CRPF were deployed in the area. Following the incident, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visiting the place said, “Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed me to come here. I informed the police to investigate it properly and take action against the guilty.”

