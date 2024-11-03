Assam: Morigaon Police Arrest Two in Robbery, Recover Truck and Stolen Electronics

A correspondent

Morigaon: In a robbery case, Morigaon police arrested two persons and recovered a truck along with many electronics devices from their procession on Saturday. The two robbers were arrested by Morigaon police on charges of committing a robbery at Dharamtul, Morigaon district on October 26. According to information the two robbers Tafajul Ali of Dharamtul and Mannas Ali of Moirabari hijacked a truck, bound to Silchar from Guwahati via Morigaon district which was filled with electronic devices worth Rs two crore at the 37 no. National Highway at night on October 26. Today police recovered the truck along with the devices after launching a specific information against them at Moirabari.

