Assam: Elocution and Quiz contest held in Biswanath Chariali

BISWANATH CHARIALI: “Gone are the days when society believed that women are the symbols of frailty, capable only of childbearing and household work,” said Dr Indrajit Bezbaruah, Principal, Samaguri College while addressing as the speaker of the 21st annual all-Assam inter-college Sadananda Chaliha memorial elocution competition held at Biswanath College recently. Highlighting on the topic, “Economic Security of Indian Women and Social Development”, Dr Bezbaruah said, “Although patriarchal norms towards women have reasonably softened down, Indian society still needs miles to go towards achieving gender equality.” He further averred that education is the best tool for bridging the gender gap and ensuring economic security of Indian women.

Earlier, the day-long programme was started with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Kokil Hazarika, Chairman, Biswanath College Governing Body. In the inaugural ceremony chaired by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, Principal, Biswanath College, Dr Mita Hazarika, Professor-in-Charge, debates and discourses, welcomed the participants and dignitaries. Dr Heemarani Borah, assistant professor of Assamese, dwelt on the life and achievements of Sadananda Chaliha and Najeebur Rahman, the longest serving principal and the founder chairman of governing body of the college, respectively, in whose memory the college has been holding the annual elocution and quiz competition for the last twenty years.

Inaugurating the programme, Dr Bhakta Prasad Gautam, retired professor, Biswanath College of Agriculture, appreciated the efforts of Biswanath College for enhancing democratic consciousness of the students by organizing the quiz and elocution contest in commemoration of two luminaries for over last two decades. The souvenir, published in connection with the event, was released by Amarjyoti Borthakur, chairman, Biswanath Chariali Municipality Board.

Over 40 participants from different colleges of the state took part in both the competitions. Dr Pallabi Goswami, associate professor of Chemistry, Nowgong College and Dr Kangkan Deka, associate professor of History, Darrang College, acted as the judges in the elocution competition while renowned quizmaster Dipankar Koushik, sub-editor of Dainik Assam, conducted the quiz competition.

Anuprerana Mahanta from Darrang College was adjudged as the winner in the elocution competition whereas Misa Kumari Singh of Biswanath College of Agriculture and Jnanjyoti Sarmah of Chaiduar College bagged the second and third prizes, respectively. Participating as the lone wolf in the quiz contest, Shaktiman Pegu of S.B. Deora College emerged the champion while Minhaz Rahman and Dipjyoti Deka of Government Ayurvedic College, Guwahati won the second prize and Sachin Doley and Gaurab Sarmah of North Lakhimpur College (Autonomous) took away the third prize. The winners were awarded with cash prizes, running trophies and citations.

