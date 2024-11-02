Assam: Goalpara District administration gears up for Chhath Puja celebration

A CORRESPONDENT

Goalpara: In view of the ensuing Chhath Puja, the Goalpara district administration has geared up its preparation for the peaceful celebration of the same. In this regard, a meeting was arranged with the central puja committee on Friday at the DC’s conference hall under the supervision of Khanindra Choudhury, District Commissioner. The Chhath Puja is scheduled to be observed on November 7 and November 8 at the Kacharighat area of Brahmaputra river.

The Water Resources department in the meeting was ordered to ensure the needful arrangement for the smooth functioning of the puja. Nabaneet Mahanta, SP ensured in the meeting the systematic deployment of police and security personnel for the maintenance of law and order.

On the other hand, the concerned circle officers were directed in the meeting for the Chhath Puja arrangement at the Lakhipur, Dudhnoi and Krishnai areas taking the puja committee in to confidence.

