Assam: Failure to check price rise makes people to feel the pinch in Dibrugarh

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Due to the rapidly rising costs of vegetables and other essentials in the Dibrugarh, the populace is suffering. Due to high price rise of green vegetables in Dibrugarh market, the people are having a tough time to run their family.

Most of the vegetables are charging Rs 100 per kg in the Dibrugarh market. The potato per kg is Rs 40, Brinjal per kg is Rs 80, onion is Rs 65-70 etc.

“Our monthly budget has been affected due to the skyrocketing prices of vegetables in the market. After Durga Puja the prices of green vegetables has been increasing. The price hike for vegetables has been linked to a syndicate. Most of the green vegetables are coming from Kharupetia,” said Bimal Das, a resident of Dibrugarh.

He said, “The government have failed to curb the price rise of essential commodities. We are suffering due to the rice of prices in green vegetables. The government should work on this to find a way to curb the prices.”

“Except for dangbodi (yardlong beans), pumpkins, jika (ridge gourd), dhunduli (snake gourd) and kunduli (ivy gourd), most of other vegetables are brought from Kharupetia, Shillong and elsewhere. The prices are higher but after Durga puja the prices has been increased much,” said Monu Singh, a local vendor.

The costlier is the chili, wholesale price is Rs 200 per kg. Carrot whose wholesale price is Rs 150 in Dibrugarh market.

“Why the prices of vegetables has been increasing is not known to anyone. We believe that some middleman has been functioning and syndicate has been going on. The supply department have failed to control the prices of essential commodities. The people are facing the burnt of skyrocketing prices hike of vegetables. The government have no control to curb the prices of vegetables in the market,” said Rupjyoti Borthakur, a member of AASU, Dibrugarh.

He said, “We urged the District Commissioner to look after the issue and take steps to control the rising prices of vegetables in the Dibrugarh market. They ought to keep an eye on the regular costs of vegetables and other necessities, but the department isn't taking any action.”

