Assam: Fire breaks out in Monabari area of Biswanath district

Biswanath: A massive fire broke out in the Monabari area of Biswanath district on Monday, officials said. The fire erupted at a market complex in the Monabari area of Biswanath district, confirmed a source. There were no reports of any casualties in the fire incident, said the local police. Several shops and business establishments were reportedly damaged in the blaze.

A senior police official in Biswanath district said that fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control. More details are awaited. (ANI)

