Kapili River Floods Hojai: Excess Water Release from Karbi Langpi hydro-electric power project Submerges Region

NAGAON: Due to release of additional water from Karbi Langpi hydro-electric power project as well as incessant rains for over a couple of days, the Kapili river has been flowing over 1.42 metre above its danger level since Wednesday last.

The overflowing water of Kapili has already submerged larger areas of Hojai, Yamunamukh in Hojai district and Kampur in Nagaon district for which several roads were also breached at various places in the flood hit areas.

Meanwhile, District Commissioner of Nagaon and Hojai districts have already directed the concerned emergency services including district disaster management to ensure safety measures to protect the people as well as other domestic animals. Besides, the officials concerned also instructed the line departments to get ready for emergency services including rescue operation, distribution of food and medicine among the flood victims in both districts here.

Apart from this, both the District Commissioner through separate notifications restricted fishing and assembly of children near flood water

On the other hand, the water level of the mighty Brahmaputra and Kolong river are also rising since Tuesday although both the rivers are flowing below its danger level here, sources from Nagaon disaster management authority said.

